AJMAN - The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman (MPDA) has hosted a delegation from Singapore's Hikvision to exchange insights on global best practices across vital sectors.

Discussions centred on fostering cooperation in various fields, with the visiting delegation commending the MPDA's commitment to sharing expertise and expanding opportunities for collaboration that benefit both parties.

Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at MPDA, highlighted the department's significant strides in smart transformation. He emphasised that Ajman has transitioned numerous services from traditional models to smart platforms, allowing residents to access services anytime, anywhere.

Dr. Eng. Mohammad Ahmad bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector, noted that MPDA has successfully integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into infrastructure development, particularly monitoring and maintaining roads and public facilities.

These technologies have enhanced operational efficiency, improved safety, reduced operational costs and provided integrated services that satisfy the needs of society.

Yousef Mohammad Al Shaiba, Advisor to the MPDA Chairman for Digital Transformation and AI, praised Singapore's leadership in smart city development, noting that Ajman serves as an exemplary model in this field. He said the meeting laid the groundwork for future collaboration to tackle shared challenges and further the development of smart cities worldwide.

MPDA is committed to leveraging AI in health, environment, and infrastructure sectors to enhance the quality of life and deliver high-quality, efficient services, he added.

Hind Al Shamsi, Director of the Smart Services Development Department, provided the delegation with an overview of MPDA's smart parking system. She explained that the system, aligned with the UAE's strategy for smart cities, aims to modernise parking management using advanced technologies. Smart cameras and automated systems have been implemented in paid parking lots to ensure efficient management and streamline operations.