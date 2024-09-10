Abu Dhabi sovereign investor ADQ has established a new company to operate Abu Dhabi tolls DARB and the emirate’s parking system Mawaqif.

Q Mobility will provide smart mobility solutions by integrating advanced technology, a statement from ADQ said, in support of the emirate’s growth and development as part of Abu Dhabi's vision.

It was announced last week that the wealth fund, which owns Abu Dhabi Airports, AD Ports Group, Etihad Airways, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and Etihad Rail is taking over the running of DARB and Mawaqif.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com