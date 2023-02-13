UAE - Adnec Group has announced a record performance in 2022, with Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre hosting 238 events during the year, marking a 37% increase compared to 174 in 2021.

In 2022, the Centre hosted 11 new exhibitions, some of which were held for the first time in Abu Dhabi and the Middle East, bringing the total number of exhibitions and events hosted by it to 211, an increase of 225% compared to 2021.

Last year, the Centre hosted 24 prominent international conferences, 9 of which held for the first time in the Middle East, and the Group won 10 bids to organize and host prominent international conferences which also will be held for the first time in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the region, marking a growth of 400% over the previous year.

The Group’s exhibition centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain brought in direct and indirect return to Abu Dhabi’s economy at an overall value of AED3.56 billion ($970 million) by the end of 2022, marking an increase of 48% compared to 2021. These remarkable results come alongside an increase in the number of visitors for the events hosted by the Group at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, which increased by 155% compared to 2021.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Adnec Group, said: “This strong performance during 2022 is an extension of the Group’s continuous success stories, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s leading position on the global map of business tourism, in addition to consolidating Adnec’s Group’s standing as a key player in achieving the future vision of our wise leadership for the diversification and sustainability of income sources.”

“This has been achieved by constant development of our capabilities and the quality of services, as well diversifying the portfolio to bring positive income in economic and social terms, in addition to serving the interests of current and future partners.

“The Group’s business sectors achieved record results in 2022 by building upon the achievements in the traditional business areas, and expanding our scope of work to cover new sectors and geographic regions in the Middle East and Europe. This highlights the company’s ongoing strategy of capitalizing on investment opportunities across various economic sectors, and helping to reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s standing as a capital for the business tourism and leisure tourism industries in the region,” he added.

ExCel London

In 2022, ExCel London welcomed more than two million visitors to 250 events hosted by the centre, while Adnec Group continued the development of its wholly-owned ExCel London Exhibition Centre and announced the start of expansion works, which include the addition of 25,000 square metres of exhibition space, as well as the inclusion of new meeting and conference rooms and service facilities distributed across three floors.

In 2022, Adnec Group’s ExCel London hosted more than 250 exhibitions, 15 of them being held for the first time there, which included the Formula E World Championship for electric cars, the Olympia London International Horse Show, and many more.

Hospitality and food services sector

Capital Hospitality continued its achievements in 2022, launching a new corporate identity after its acquisition of Etihad Catering company which services airlines, providing more than 14 million meals to its partners in the public and private sectors.

In 2022, the company signed a number of contracts to provide food services to airlines affiliated with a number of national companies, and to manage the Etihad Airport lounges, in addition to launching new brands specialized in food services, including Good Life.

During its participation in the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), the company signed partnership agreements and memorandums of understanding with a total value of around AED104 million. ADIFE 2022 was organized by Capital Events, a subsidiary of the Group, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Also in 2022, Capital Hospitality won several awards, including the Excellence in Food Safety award, which was won by Restaurant 76 during the Middle East Facilities Awards.

Hotels sector

Adnec Hotels, which includes six prestigious international hotels, and provides services to business and leisure travellers alike, achieved exceptional performance in 2022 which was accompanied by an increase in the number of visitors and participants in events hosted by the Group’s centres in the UAE and the UK.

Adnec Group owned many hotels which are: Aloft London ExCeL, DoubleTree by Hilton London ExCeL, Aloft Abu Dhabi, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

