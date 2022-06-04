UAE - Leading UAE-based cloud computing provider G42 Cloud has announced a strategic collaboration with Kyndryl, one of the world’s largest IT infrastructure services providers, mainly aimed at accelerating the adoption of cloud in the UAE and the Middle East.

G42 Cloud, which manages the region’s largest cloud computing infrastructure, and Kyndryl will aim to provide businesses with holistic and innovative solutions.

Both companies will ensure alignment of their respective capabilities, expertise and resources that will facilitate solution planning and execution.

Kyndryl is an American company created from the spin-off of IBM's infrastructure services business.

The companies will also look to help drive IT and business reinvention for customers through the combination of G42 Cloud’s state-of-the-art cloud solutions and Kyndryl’s global leadership in IT infrastructure services.

The collaboration was formalized at a signing ceremony by Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud and Vickram Nagi, Managing Director, Kyndryl Middle East, Africa and Turkey, in the presence of Thomas Bruns, Regional Senior Commercial Officer for the Gulf and Commercial Counselor, US Embassy as well as other high-level delegates from G42 Cloud and Kyndryl.

G42 Cloud sad its diversified base of customers includes government, healthcare, energy, sports, finance and more. Under the collaboration, Kyndryl will be able to support G42 Cloud’s existing and new customers to help migrate, manage and modernize their complex, mission-critical workloads on G42 Cloud infrastructure.

On the key tieup, Al Kaissi said: "As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, cloud and digitization services are in greater demand in the UAE and across the region. This new collaboration with a global leader in IT infrastructure services like Kyndryl presents us with the opportunity to better support our existing and new customers as they transform their businesses to achieve superior performance and resilience."

"We look forward to share our capabilities and resources with Kyndryl to continue to deliver superior security and user experience to our clients, strengthening G42 Cloud’s leading position in the UAE and internationally," he added.

Pointing out that the digital transformation was at the top of every organization's agenda, Nagi said: "Kyndryl is excited to embark on this journey with G42 Cloud and work together to help customers achieve their business transformation goals."

"This collaboration also reaffirms our commitment to forging strategic collaborations with technology leaders to better serve our customers in the region and globally," he added.

