RIYADH — The Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in the Second Industrial City in Riyadh has become operational.

The center was launched by the National Development Logistics Program National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON).

The launch ceremony was attended by KAUST's President Dr. Munir Al-Desouki and NIDLP's CEO Eng. Sulaiman Al-Mazrou, in addition to a number of officials from relevant authorities, institutions and leading technology companies.

This phase comes within the framework of the initiative conducted by the program in partnership with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and MODON, with the support and guidance of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar AlKhorayef, who is also the Chairman of the NIDLP' Program Committee.

The initiative aims to develop and implement programs and solutions for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, develop the skills of the workforce to advance local and global competitiveness.

It also aims to contribute to the sectors' progress by providing technical consultations, technical training and developing innovative solutions that help in raising the maturity of the industrial sector by adopting advanced manufacturing techniques.

The initiative seeks to activate 5 capabilities centers by the end of 2025. The center provides a range of services represented in educational curricula dedicated to supporting CEOs and factory employees.

This is to achieve excellence in manufacturing and adopt modern trends in the field of industry, in addition to building advanced manufacturing skills, innovation services, partnerships and consultations.

The NDLEP program aims to make Saudi Arabia a leading industrial power and a global logistics platform through 4 main sectors, which are energy, mining, industry, and logistics services, in addition to two focus areas: local content and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On the sidelines of the launch ceremony tripartite agreements have been signed between NDLEP, KACST, and several companies, with the aim of providing advisory and technical services to the center and supporting factories to accelerate the adoption of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies.

This contributes to raising the national economy and diversifying sources of income. The empowerment of the Fourth Industrial Revolution also helps in developing the digital economy.

