HAMBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Syrian state agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import about 25,000 tonnes of raw sugar, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for price submissions in the tender from the General Foreign Trade Organisation is March 16.

Shipment is sought 70 days after order confirmation or a letter of credit being opened on the purchase. Price offers must be submitted in euros.

