Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF has sold 2% of its stake in Saudi Telecom Company (STC) raising more than $1 billion while reducing its stake to 62% in the telecom provider’s share capital.

The offering, which comprised of the sale of 100 million shares at a final price of 38.6 riyals ($1.03) per share, was oversubscribed by both local and international institutional investors.

The sale will be executed through off-market negotiated deals on Thursday before market opening.

Following the sale, the remaining shares held by PIF in the kingdom’s largest telecoms provider will be subject to a 90-day contractual lock-up undertaking.

Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which oversees nearly $1 trillion in assets, is driving the kingdom’s “Vision 2030” programme, which aims to diversify the economy from its dependence on oil.

It sold a 6% stake in STC in 2021 raising $3.2 billion.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

