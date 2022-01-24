MUSCAT: The inauguration of the Ibri 2 solar power plant, the largest renewable energy project in the Sultanate of Oman, was celebrated in the Wilayat of Ibri under the auspices of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The project represents a robust partnership between the public and private sectors and embodies another example of the Sultanate of Oman’s ability to attract foreign direct investment, as the Omani Power and Water Procurement Company (a Nama Group company) contracted with a Gulf consortium led by ACWA Power along with the participation of the Gulf Investment Corporation and the Alternative Energy Projects company to establish, own and operate the plant, with an investment of nearly RO 155 million.

Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, said: “As a company that is driving the transition globally, we are extremely proud to play a key role in supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s ambitious Vision 2040 energy transition goals. Since our market entry into Oman in 2011, we have brought in significant foreign direct investment, because we believe strongly in its vision and future. Together with our partners Gulf Investment Corporation and Alternative Energy Projects Co., we have leveraged our combined strengths in investments, industry expertise and technological know-how to achieve the rapid and successful completion of the milestone Inri 2 project, despite challenging conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we look ahead, partnerships, and solutions like we have introduced at Ibri 2, will be crucial in solving the real-world problems associated with climate change, and ensure that together we realise a greener future,” Abunayyan added.

At its peak production capacity, the project will be able to supply nearly 50,000 homes with electricity and contribute to reducing 340,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. In addition to providing clean energy efficiently to the main electricity grid, the new project will contribute to providing tangible social and economic value, as well as taking into account local content and will involve local start-up companies in the framework of the supply chain necessary for the project.

Engineer Yaqoub bin Saif al Kiyumi, CEO of the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company, indicated that this project is in the interest of the national priorities set by Oman 2040 vision, which are environmental conservation, utilizationof natural resources, governorate development and the involvement of the private sector.

Al Kiyumi added that the success of this project will be a turning point for launching other similar projects in the field of renewable energy, as the company is currently developing two plants to produce electricity using solar energy in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts, in addition to wind energy projects in the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta.

For his part, Engineer Yahya bin Mohammed al Rawahi, CEO of Shams Al Dhahirah Electricity Generating Company, said: “I am truly proud to be a part of an exceptional Omani and international team that that has successfully achieved this milestone in an incredible short span of 13 months during peak COVID pandemic times, and amid global supply chain disruptions. With Ibri 2, we have demonstrated immensely strong project development capabilities, as this is the largest solar PV power plant in my country, that also incorporates the most advanced technological solutions in the world. I am confident that it will lead the way in contributing significantly towards Oman’s clean energy ambitions for the future.” The project was built on an area of ??13 million square meters, and it uses about 1.5 million double-sided solar panels and more than seven thousand kilometers of cables.