Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Worley, one of the world's largest engineering companies, have signed a partnership agreement to develop and deploy digital solutions and new technologies for the energy market and smart city projects across Saudi Arabia.



Together, they will support energy firms and government bodies in the country to achieve their digital transformation ambitions.



Worley is one of the world's largest engineering companies, providing project delivery and consulting services to the resources and energy sectors, and complex process industries.



It covers the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mineral, metals, chemicals and infrastructure sectors.



By combining Schneider Electric’s expertise in the digital domain and with operational technology with Worley’s digital experience gained from project work around the work, including data visualization platforms to award-winning robotics, the two will seek to provide the kingdom’s energy firms and government bodies with the support they need to succeed in their own digital transformations in areas that include Artificial Intelligence, the Internet-of-Things and cybersecurity.



Worley Senior VP (Saudi Arabia & Bahrain) Eissa Aqeeli said: "By leveraging our strong respective track records and expertise, we expect to make a meaningful impact for our customers in the industries we serve. Bringing more efficient ways of working and enabling better, safer, and more sustainable outcomes through digital."



Schneider Electric Cluster President (Saudi Arabia) Mohamed Shaheen said: "Partnerships are key to ensuring the success of any digital transformation project, and our technological know-how combined with Worley’s project experience and digital capability will mean our customers in the energy sector will have the best of both worlds."



"We’re also excited about the possibilities of working together in the smart city space, so we can develop more sustainable and livable conurbations for customers in Saudi Arabia," he added.

