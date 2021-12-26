Riyadh – The Saudi Telecom Company (stc) has inked three partnership agreements with Huawei, SBM, and MMR to establish advanced cloud computing-based data centres in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi listed company lately inaugurated a new data centre in Jeddah as a part of phase III of stc’s data centres project, according to a press release.

stc remarked that the partnerships aim to extend its capabilities to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation programme through the data distribution process that has flexibility and complies with international standards.

The listed firm seeks, through such partnerships, to attract innovation-based technology investments in the region by providing cloud services to public and private entities, which contributes to reducing cyber risks and operating expenses for these establishments.