The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has signed a project financing agreement with Nesma & Partners Contracting Company Ltd. worth 2.6 billion riyals ($693 million), which will be provided over three and half years for the construction of a mall.

The Avenues-Riyadh mall, owned by Shumoul Holding, will cost 6.4 billion riyals, SABB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The mall project will include hotel towers and a commercial complex with more than 1,300 businesses and stores.

