The Saudi Railway Company (SAR), in partnership with Uber, has announced the launch of a new service to facilitate the transportation of clients from the stations to their final desired destinations.

Under the partnership agreement, which has been agreed for an initial two years, the service will cover stations in Riyadh on the North Train line and Qassim, and for the Eastern Train, Riyadh, Hofuf, and Dammam.

The second phase of the agreement is expected to cover the stations of Al Majmaah, Hail, Al Jawf, Qurayyat and Abqaiq.

According to SAR, the service will enable its clients to use the Uber app on their phones to book directly before reaching their destination stations in order to enable them to arrive safely, quickly and comfortably at their final destinations.

The service provided by SAR and Uber will boost the level of transportation for SAR passengers saving them time and effort, it stated.

Senior Vice President (Passenger Transport) Engineer Khaled Al Harbi said this agreement with Uber is part of SARs development plans which aim to attract more people to experience the rail travel experience.

"It is an important addition to the entire travel experience using our trains, which enables clients to reach their final destinations both quickly and flexibly," noted Al Harbi.

"This agreement will soon be followed by further steps, with the aim of enhancing the travel experience of SARs passengers, making it even more comfortable, easier and safer to travel through its various facilities,"he added.

As per the agreement, three sites will be allocated for the transportation of passengers using Uber, in the arrival area of ??the stations. All are equipped with systems to guide passengers the moment they arrive at their designated reception sites.

On the SAR deal, Saudi General Manager Muhammad Gazzaz said: "Co-operation with the public transport sector and providers of mobility services between cities is at the heart of our vision, which aims to provide an integrated system for our clients with seamless mobility solutions."

"Our participation with SAR is a milestone and an effective contribution to achieving this constructive vision, while providing the opportunity for the passengers to benefit from Ubers technologies which will expand the scope of transportation, and provide more efficient access to the platform," he added.-TradeArabia News Service