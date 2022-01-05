The aim is to make it easier and for passengers to travel on from railway stations to their final destinations, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.



The first phase of the agreement covers North Train stops in Riyadh and Qassim, and Eastern Train stations in Riyadh, Dammam and Hofuf. Phase two of the agreement will expand the service to stations in Al-Majmaah, Hail, Al-Jawf and Qurayyat on the North Train line, and Abqaiq on the East Train route, for a year.



The new passenger transportation service allows SAR customers to easily book a ride to their final destination ahead of their arrival at a station. Careem, which is owned by Uber, will provide reception areas at stations for the new service, with clear signs guiding passengers to them from platforms.



Abdulmajid Al-Khathlan, SAR’s director-general of commercial operations for the passenger sector, said that the agreement will improve the service provided to passengers, help them arrive at their final destinations in a timely manner, and enhance the logistics sector.



Ghaith Al-Juhani, the general manager of Careem in Saudi Arabia, said that the collaboration is an example of the company’s role in supporting the transport system and providing the best and easiest solutions for travelers.



He added that it represents a new way of thinking about the best methods of travel and transportation, and is helping to create a unique experience from which passengers will benefit.