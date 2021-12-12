Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani, launched a new transshipment service connecting King Abdulaziz Port Dammam, Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain, and various Far East ports.

The new transshipment service comes under Mawani’s strategy that aims to increase Saudi’s links with global seaports, attracting major international shipping lines to its ports.

The authority aims to raise Saudi’s share of the transshipment market from 21 percent to 50 percent by 2030.

Mawani’s aims to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub, as envisioned by Vision 2030.

The new service was launched in partnership with Saudi Global Ports Co. and the international shipping line Orient Overseas Container Line, or OOCL.