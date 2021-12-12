PHOTO
Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani, launched a new transshipment service connecting King Abdulaziz Port Dammam, Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain, and various Far East ports.
The new transshipment service comes under Mawani’s strategy that aims to increase Saudi’s links with global seaports, attracting major international shipping lines to its ports.
The authority aims to raise Saudi’s share of the transshipment market from 21 percent to 50 percent by 2030.
Mawani’s aims to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub, as envisioned by Vision 2030.
The new service was launched in partnership with Saudi Global Ports Co. and the international shipping line Orient Overseas Container Line, or OOCL.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.