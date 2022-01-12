PHOTO
Riyadh – Saudi Paper Manufacturing Company has started operations of Roots Factory in Kuwait after installing all machines and ending the trial run, according to a bourse disclosure.
The company attributed the postponement of commencing operations of its Roots Factory to obtaining government approvals to install electricity at the establishment.
Saudi Paper expected a positive impact on profits from running the Kuwait-based plant.
