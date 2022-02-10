PHOTO
Riyadh – Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) has completed the construction and pre-commissioning activities of the third ammonia plant, part of the Phosphate 3 Project.
The project's financial impact will be registered following the trial production's completion and the commencement of the commercial production, forecast in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
On 22 October 2018, the company signed a contract with Daelim Industrial Limited and Saudi Daelim Limited to establish the ammonia plant.
