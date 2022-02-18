The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has kicked off works on new projects with a combined value of $137 million in Djibouti on the northeastern coast of Africa.

In a statement on Friday, the fund said it has inaugurated the construction of a drinking water supply infrastructure and 120 housing units in Dijibouti, and laid the foundation stone to upgrade a 60-kilometre road.

The water supply project, funded with a $10 million grant provided by Saudi Arabia through the SFD, will benefit 45,000 inhabitants in the coastal province of Obock. It will involve the construction of 105 kilometres of water pipes and eight water tanks that will pump clean water from the Bissidiro region.

The housing project is being funded by a grant of $7 million from the Saudi government, provided through the SFD.

The 60-kilometre stretch of the Djibouti-Galafi arterial road, which is being upgraded, was originally funded by Saudi Arabia through a $120 million financing via the SFD.

The fund seeks to support sustainable economic and social initiatives in developing countries.

