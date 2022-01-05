PHOTO
RIYADH: Since it was first launched, Saudi Arabia’s idle land program has already disbursed SR2 billion ($532 million) of its revenues to develop infrastructure projects of over 80 housing projects across the Kingdom.
This comes as the program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030, in accordance with the objectives of the Iskan Program, SPA reported.
The program has enabled over 185 thousand Saudi families to obtain appropriate housing options since it started, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Last month, the idle land program announced the start of the second phase’s implementation, to achieve the program's objectives of ensuring fair competition and a balance between modern estates’ supply and demand.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.