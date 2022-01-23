RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, known as MEWA, launched on Sunday 20 water and environmental projects to provide sustainability in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, set to cost a total of SR3.6 billion ($991 million).

The Ministry, in participation with the Emirate of Jazan Province inaugurated four water projects costing over SR2.5 billion, to produce desalinated water in Jazan.

Five further water projects costing more than SR709 million were also initiated to expand water transmission systems. Seven projects for water and environmental services costing SR346 million were initiated to expand distribution.

The inauguration involved four projects costing more than SR70 million, to enhance water resources, serving more than 1.3 million beneficiaries in the region.