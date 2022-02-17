JAZAN — Emir of Jazan Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz launched on Wednesday the public bus transport project in Jazan covering Jazan city, Sabya and Abo Araish.



The project consists of nine routes, with 47 buses dedicated to providing public transportation services. The routes have a total of 84 stops in the metropolis of Jazan, serving the region's residents and visitors 24 hours a day.



The General Authority of Transport began the implementation of the first phase of the public transport projects in the regions and cities of the Kingdom, which included Buraydah and Onaizah in Qassim Province, Dammam and Qatif in the Eastern Province, in addition to Taif.



The project was financed through a mechanism in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the terms and conditions for the operation of these projects in coordination with the National Center for Privatization and Non-Oil Revenues Development Center.



In October 2019, the Saudi Cabinet approved the first stage of the public bus transport networks in six cities and provinces of the Kingdom.