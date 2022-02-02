Riyadh – Mubasher: SABB Takaful Company has renewed the group creditor policy that is worth SAR 94 million for the Saudi British Bank (SABB), according to a bourse disclosure.

The policy has been extended for one year starting 1 February 2022.

The insurance provider noted that the contract renewal value represents more than 1% of the revenue based on the audited financial statements for 2020.

The financial impact of extending the policy will reflect on SABB Takaful’s financial results of 2021.