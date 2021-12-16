Riyadh – Mubasher: The board of Riyad Bank has recommended a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 5.4% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The cash dividend distribution stands at SAR 0.54 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 1.62 billion, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the bank reported a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 19% in net profits to SAR 1.54 billion, compared to SAR 1.29 billion.