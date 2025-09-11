Qatar - Vodafone Qatar will offer Apple’s latest products including iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3.



Customers will be able to pre-order the latest iPhone models online, or at the following retail stores; Villaggio, City Center Doha, Doha Festival City, and Mall of Qatar from September 12 at 3pm, with expected availability beginning September 19, at 4pm.



The new Apple Watch lineup and AirPods Pro 3 are available for customers to pre-order, with expected availability beginning September 19.



Vodafone will also be offering its customers a two-year extended local warranty on the recently announced Apple products (terms and conditions apply), a statement added.

