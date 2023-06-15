DUBAI – ‘Union Coop’ confirmed that its smart store (Smart App) and Web store handled 171,104 orders for food and non-food products from the beginning of 2023 until end of May, indicating that the retailer fulfills more than 1,100 requests per day and is expanding the scope of delivery to all regions of the UAE.

The scope of expansion includes the emirates of Ajman, Sharjah, Umm Al Qaiwain, selected areas of Abu Dhabi and all areas of Dubai. The smart store includes thousands of diverse products – with new products added daily, which is part of the cooperative’s endeavor to provide the best quality products to consumers at competitive prices, in line with the developments of the retail sector.

The cooperative also stated that its smart app has more than 300,000 registered users who can experience the same Union Coop store within the comfort of their mobile screens. This indicates the high level of trust granted to the cooperative by consumers.

Union Coop mentioned that it has launched 40 promotional campaigns since the beginning of 2023 through its smart store, pointing out that this digital platform offers numerous benefits to the consumers such as dedicated smart promotions with discounts of up to 70 percent on selected products, some of that are available exclusively online.