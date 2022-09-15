UAE - Major retailers and telecom operators in the UAE are offering customers the option to pre-book Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 series for as low as Dh142 per month.

Etisalat by e& is selling the new iPhone 14 handsets with flexible smart pay plans on a 12, 18, or 24-month contract. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is available starting from Dh197 and Dh215 per month, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 can be purchased starting from only Dh174 and Dh155, respectively. All prices are five per cent value-added tax (VAT) inclusive.

The UAE's largest telecom operator's customers will be able to pre-order iPhone models, mainly the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will be available on Friday, September 16; the iPhone 14 Plus will be available on Friday, October 7.

The US technology major said it would launch the iPhone 14 series – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhones Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 16. The UAE will be among the first markets where the company will launch its new smartphone iterations.

According to Apple, price for iPhone 14 start from Dh3,399, iPhone 14 Plus from Dh3,799, iPhone 14 Pro from Dh4,299 and iPhone 14 ProMax from Dh4,699. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight (black), starlight (white-ish /silver), red, as well as brand new blue and purple in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. While iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four new finishes – deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

As reported by Khaleej Times, many other smaller private electronics retailers in Sharjah and Dubai are also taking pre-booking of Apple's iPhone 14, but they will charge a premium from customers in the first couple of days.

While the second telecom operator du is offering iPhone 14 from Dh142, iPhone 14 Plus from Dh159, iPhone 14 Pro Max from Dh197 and iPhone 14 Pro from Dh180 a month.

However, customers can also purchase iPhone's latest iterations from major electronics retailers such as Sharaf DG, Jumbo Electronics and others in monthly instalments through credit cards. Banks willingly convert purchases into a monthly instalment plan for items bought with a value of more than Dh1,000. iPhone 14 Pro is available at Sharaf DG for low as Dh179.

While iPhone 14 series is available on Jumbo Electronics from Dh159 onwards, depending on the model and capacity of the gadget.

