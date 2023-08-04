Burger chain Pickl is targeting 50 new GCC locations over the next five years and expanding its footprint to 200 outlets globally, the home-grown UAE brand told Zawya.

Earlier this week, Pickl announced plans to open its first location in Qatar in the fourth quarter of 2023, in partnership with Golondrina Hospitality, with two more outlets in the pipeline set to open in three years. Pickl is also looking to expand into the Saudi Arabia market in less than a year, targeting key cities to achieve its GCC growth.

Chicken Sando burger. Image courtesy: Pickl

“We’re very excited to take the Pickl brand to Saudi Arabia next year and Riyadh will be the first location for Saudis to enjoy our award-winning burgers and chicken sandos,” Pickl’s Chief Commercial Officer Ash Griffiths told Zawya. “The Kingdom has huge potential for expansion, so Jeddah and the eastern provinces are also on our radar.”

Since its launch in 2019 by founder and CEO Steve Flawith, Pickl has expanded its network to operate 15 outlets across the UAE, including the brand’s female-led branch, which opened its doors in Dubai’s residential community of JBR in July. Pickl also went international last year with its first location in Bahrain, before coming under the Yolk Brands umbrella earlier this year.

Exterior view of Piclk JBR branch. Image courtesy: Pickl

The company’s expansion plans have accelerated through franchise partnerships over the years, with Griffiths stating that it would remain a driver for its target of 200 Pickl locations by 2027.

“Franchise partners need to share our ambition and vision to help Pickl achieve global brand status with international standards, no matter where you dine at Pickl around the world,” Griffiths said, adding that franchise operational experience was beneficial in building partnerships with them, along with the ability to financially deliver mutually agreed roll out of stores within the agreed time period.

Double cheese burger. Image courtesy: Pickl

Data shared at last year’s Arab Franchise Expo in Dubai revealed franchising was the fastest growing non-oil sector in the Middle East, with a market value of more than $30 billion and an annual growth rate of 27%, and Saudi Arabia as the leader in the region.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)