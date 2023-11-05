Leading F&B (food and beverage) masterplanning expert TGP International has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind luxury food hall in the heart of Riyadh.

The Al Mamlaka Social Dining unites Saudi culture, alongside global F&B concepts, to create an unforgettable culinary experience for the diners.

Located in Riyadh’s iconic Kingdom Centre, the facility boasts richly immersive and interactive dining experiences, spanning 21 masterful kitchens, 8 new-to-market brands and 5 award-winning chefs – all set within four unique zones for guests to enjoy.

Since its recent opening, Al Mamlaka Social Dining has been getting more than 7,000 visitors per day, said a statement from TGP International.

A major player in the global F&B scene, TGP International develops and delivers world-class hospitality brands and food retail spaces for their clients and partners across the GCC, Europe and US.

It is designed to seat up to 500 diners together across the elevated food hall to experience something extraordinary on every visit.

The pioneering concept seeks to create a new gastronomic offering relevant for modern-day diners in an emerging global city, thereby reinforcing the innovative spirit of Saudi Arabia’s F&B scene, it added.

The 37,000 sq ft space was previously occupied by Robinson’s department store, on the Kingdom Centre’s second floor. When Robinson’s closed in 2010, the proprietors embarked on a 13-year journey of development as part of their overall regeneration strategy for the mall and interior. The result is a world class, high footfall dining destination.

Daniel Morgan, Partner at TGP International, said: "We are thrilled with the overwhelming public response to the launch of Al Mamlaka Social Dining, and delighted to bring to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a unique dining concept with an amazing depth of brands never experienced in the region before."

"In the short span of time since the launch, we have seen an exponential surge in visitors and orders across Al Mamlaka Social Dining’s venues, demonstrating the spectacular success of TGP International’s integrated strategy to develop must-visit hospitality destinations across the Kingdom," he added.

"Whether by welcoming the region’s food enthusiasts to try an unfamiliar brand, inviting expats and tourists for a taste of home, or supporting talented local and global chefs, TGP International is proud to foster a sense of connection with our surrounding community and we look forward to the growth of Al Mamlaka Social Dining as an iconic social destination in line with Saudi’s Arabia’s Vision 2030," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).