Riyadh - Geberit Group, a Swiss provider of sanitary products, has expanded its product portfolio in Saudi Arabia.

Headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, the company is specialised in sanitary and bathroom products, the manufacture and supply of dependable sanitary parts, and innovative technology solutions, according to a press release.

The group also offers various front-of-the-wall products, including ceramics, furniture, mirrors, actuator plates, showering solutions, bathtubs, shower toilets, and sanitary modules.

The Managing Director of Gulf Representative Office, Tamer Qazi, said: "Being pioneers in providing unique added value in the realm of sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics, we are excited to be part of the Saudi Arabian consumer’s lifestyle journey."

