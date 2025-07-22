U.S. sandwich chain Subway on Monday named former Burger King executive Jonathan Fitzpatrick as its CEO starting July 28, tapping a fast-food industry veteran to lift sales and help expand its business globally.

Most recently, Fitzpatrick served as president and CEO of automotive services firm Driven Brands. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions in Burger King, including executive vice president, and chief brand and operations officer.

Subway, which operates nearly 37,000 restaurants worldwide, was bought by private equity firm Roark Capital about two years ago in a deal that valued the company at up to $9.55 billion, including debt.

Fitzpatrick replaces John Chidsey, who stepped down at the end of last year after five years at the helm.

The company said Fitzpatrick will work with interim CEO Carrie Walsh during the transition. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)