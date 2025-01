Saudi-listed Cenomi Retail has abandoned plans to combine fashion brands with a major international fashion retailer.

The Tawdul-listed company has terminated negotiations and is considering other options including a strategic investment from an unnamed entity.

Last week the firm was fined SAR 20,000 ($5,333) by the kingdom’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) for failing to file financial results for the period ending December 31 2023.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

