Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) has imposed a fine on Fawaz Abdul Aziz Al Hokair (Cenomi Retail) for failing to disclose its financial results.

The market regulator said on Monday that the listed firm is required to pay SAR 20,000 for its failure to publish on time its annual statements for the financial period ending December 31, 2023 on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The non-disclosure is a violation of a provision on the Instructions for Companies’ Announcement, the CMA noted.

The franchise retailer has presence in more than 1,650 stores across 100 shopping malls in 11 markets.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)