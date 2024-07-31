Riyadh – The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 3,210 Kia Telluride vehicles 2020-2024, due to a defect in the powertrain the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft that could cause unintended vehicle movement while the cars are in park, increasing potential crash risks.



The ministry called on users of these vehicles to verify the coverage of the vehicle's chassis number with the recall campaign through the site of the defective products call center Recalls.sa, and to call Aljabr Company on the toll-free number (8004400100), and the National Marketing Company NMC on the toll-free number (8001010010) to carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.