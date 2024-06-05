GymNation, the homegrown GCC fitness brand, has announced record-breaking demand from Saudi Arabian residents, ahead of the official opening of its first six gymnasiums in the kingdom in August 2024.

Over 120,000 people initially registered their interest in the four Jeddah and two Al Khobar locations, with the first phase of 12,000 memberships selling out in under 72 hours, breaking all previous pre-opening sales records for a gym brand in the Middle East.

Already the UAE’s largest gym brand, GymNation’s launch into Saudi Arabia aligns directly with the ambitions of Vision 2030 and building a strong, happy, and fulfilling society as the foundation for economic prosperity.

Loren Holland, Founder and CEO, GymNation, said: “The unprecedented number of memberships we have sold in just 3 days shows the huge demand and interest from citizens and residents in improving their physical and mental health across the Kingdom.

“At GymNation we want to provide a far better gym experience at a much more affordable price point than is currently available from the existing operators. We are an inclusive brand that provides a welcoming environment for everyone regardless of ability, shape or size.”

“Our pipeline of new locations across Saudi Arabia is incredibly strong and with the support of our investment partners Tricap Investments and Ruya Partners, we are looking forward to an exciting period of growth and having a similar positive and disruptive impact on the Saudi Arabia fitness scene by breaking down affordability and accessibility barriers, like we did in the UAE.”

The Saudi Sports for All Federation recently launched its 2024 summer campaign, “Move Your World,” to help people engage in physical activities and GymNation’s launch supports the federation’s aims to raise awareness about the benefits of physical activity and help people overcome barriers to healthy living habits.

As the region’s movement partner, GymNation aims to play a leading role in improving the health and well-being for everyone in Saudi Arabia, by making going to the gym less intimidating, more affordable, more accessible and fun for everyone. –

