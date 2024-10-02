Doha: Qatar’s Regional Group signed yesterday a franchise agreement with Saudi BinDawood Holding to open new BinDawood branches across the State of Qatar.

The agreement was signed by Managing Director and CEO of the Regional Group, Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Khalifa Al Thani and BinDawood Holding Chairman Dr. Abdulrazzaq bin Dawood.

Under the deal, the Regional Group will be able to open eight BinDawood offshoots in Qatar over the coming years, a move further boosting the Saudi company’s presence in the Gulf markets and enhancing cooperation in the retail sector.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Khalifa Al Thani expressed his happiness with the cooperation with BinDawood Holding, hailing the partnership as a new turning point for the Regional Group, that allows the Qatari company to enter the world of retail strongly and contribute to enriching the Qatari market.

For his part, Abdulrazzaq Bin Dawood said this agreement represents an important strategic step that provides a distinguished shopping experience and high-quality products.

The Regional Group’s General Auditor, Dr. Hashem Al Sayed, said the move would boost private sector cooperation in the two countries and diversify the Regional Group’s investments, including the retail sector.

