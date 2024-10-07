RIYADH — More than one million book lovers and people of all age groups visited the 10-day Riyadh International Book Fair 2024, which came to a close on Saturday. The sales at the festival of books have exceeded SR28 million, according to Dr. Muhammad Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, which organized the event at the King Saud University campus.



More than 2,000 Saudi, Arab and international publishing houses and agencies from more than 30 countries showcased their titles at the fair, which kicked off on Thursday, Sept. 26. Visitors and book fans enjoyed a unique intellectual and cultural experience with a rich program of more than 200 events suited to all ages at the fair spreading across 800 pavilions at King Saud University. A large number of writers, thinkers, intellectuals and book enthusiasts from inside and outside Saudi Arabia attended the festival of books under the title "Riyadh Reads."



Alwan said that this year’s book fair had a tremendous turnout from visitors and it has provided a valuable opportunity for visitors to access the works of creative people from all Arab countries and the world, and has opened important windows to explore worlds of knowledge, thought, literature and its various fields. "The exhibition contributed to revitalizing the printing market and the Arab publishing movement, and enhanced the capabilities and competitiveness of Saudi publishers. It turned out to a platform for the creativity of the most important thinkers and writers," he said.



The book fair has renewed its role as a platform to showcase the creativity of the most important thinkers, senior writers and prominent publishers in the region and the world. It has become a prominent annual cultural and intellectual event that has embodied the Kingdom's cultural heritage for decades, its leadership in the culture and publishing industry, and its support for cultural creativity.



This year, Qatar was the guest of honor at the book fair, with the participation of the most important pioneers of culture, literature and art and the most prominent entities concerned with cultural work in that country. It also allowed the public to learn about the cultural and intellectual heritage of Qatar, through a special pavilion at the exhibition that includes a collection of rare manuscripts and a number of publications of the Qatari Ministry of Culture.



The festival consolidates Riyadh's position as one of the most important international cultural platforms in the Arab world. The festival features the participation of Saudi, Arab, and international cultural organizations and institutions, making it a key platform for publishers, as well as for intellectual and cultural exchange, and a meeting point for writers.

