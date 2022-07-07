UAE - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has opened its first Private Office outside the UK, in Dubai, which is the first among similar facilities planned for luxury hot spots around the world.

Private Office Dubai serves as an extension of The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood offering offers exclusive product previews and detailed commission consultations.

It is home to the first Bespoke Designer and Bespoke Client Experience Manager located permanently outside Goodwood.

Huge progress

"The inauguration of a permanent Private Office located outside Goodwood in Dubai, UAE, signals huge progress for Rolls-Royce. For many years we have been inviting our VIP clients to The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood – and now, following significant demand, we are bringing Goodwood to the world. Not only will we be permanently locating a member of the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design team and Bespoke Client Experience Manager in this new outpost, but we will also be leveraging the very latest technology to allow our Middle East-based clients to explore our Home in West Sussex remotely and see their own Bespoke Rolls-Royce come to life.

“This is yet another step in the evolution of the marque, rooting itself as a true House of Luxury with effortlessly elevated design services that are on a par with our products. The Private Office will complement and support our regional Dealer Partners by enhancing our clients’ experiences of Rolls-Royce,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Inspirational market

“The Middle East region has always been an inspirational market for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, especially when it comes to Bespoke. What we inaugurate today is of great significance as it represents the first Rolls-Royce Private Office outside the UK and further confirmation that Rolls-Royce is a true House of Luxury. Our Private Office Dubai is an extension of The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood in West Sussex, and is the first in a number of similar facilities that will be opened around the world. This is not a dealership; it is a unique experience where clients can bring their ideas to life and explore our Home and our people in real-time, using seamless technology,” said Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Director of Sales and Brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

