Rivoli Vision, which is part of the storied The Rivoli Group — a market leader in the region's luxury lifestyle retail segment — has launched a brand-new concept store in the eyewear sector.

It has opened Zeiss Vision Centre in Emaar’s Dubai Hills Mall and Doha Festival City, Qatar.

Rivoli Vision, which runs over 85 stores with state-of-the-art vision care facilities across four concepts, is exclusively partnering with Zeiss — a Germany-based leading technology enterprise operating in the field of optics and optoelectronics.

The collaboration between Rivoli Vision and Zeiss was inked last year.

The alliance, which incorporates technologically advanced Zeiss products and services in all its eyewear concept stores, promises Rivoli Vision customers a new and sophisticated 360-degree eyecare experience.

Subbaiah A.P, director of Rivoli Vision, explained the significance of the joint venture.

“Enhanced customer satisfaction has been our hallmark through the years. This concept considers both medical and aesthetic perspectives when it comes to selecting the right eyeglasses for our customers. Zeiss’ unique nine-step process will determine the perfect eyewear solution for any customer. Through the guidance of expertly trained optical professionals, customers will be able to experience truly individual customisation of their optical requirements.”

Baudouin Series, managing director of Zeiss Vision Care Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: “Visual needs differ from person to person, and we are committed to providing customers coming to Zeiss vision centres with a state-of-the-art, digitised and customer-centric experience. Detailed and in-depth consultations come together through the most accurate eye testing, and even the use of artificial intelligence through the Zeiss VISUFIT 1000 digital centration platform. The artificial intelligence (AI) used in the platform, thanks to its nine integrated cameras, can generate precise three-dimensional images of a customer's face – an avatar – that allows one to try on thousands of different frames virtually.”

The AI platform will support the eyecare professional when advising customers on the most suitable frames from a wide selection of eyewear brands and will also allow them to view the frames from different angles, change the colour, compare them simultaneously and try different coatings and sun tints.

These vision centres will also carry exclusive brands such as Klenze & Baum, Komorebi, MARKUS T, and Andy Wolf, alongside the latest collections from brands such as Cartier, Montblanc, Gucci, Haffmans & Neumeister, Monogram and Lindberg.

