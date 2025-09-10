Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the administrative closure of iFix for Trade and Maintenance due to consumer protection violations.

The shop, which is an authorized representation of Apple, was given a penalty of one-month closure due to delays in providing spare parts and maintenance services.

This decision is in line with the provisions of Article (16) of Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding Consumer Protection and its executive regulations.

