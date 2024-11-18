Egypt - MRS Development has launched Boulevard Mall, a mixed-use project spanning 3,000 sqm in El Banafseg of New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement. It marks a significant milestone as the company celebrates its third anniversary in Egypt, building on a 22-year legacy of excellence in construction and real estate development in the UAE.

Sary Mostafa, Chairperson of MRS Development, emphasized that the decision to launch the Boulevard Mall coincides with Egypt’s urban development boom. The company is keen to contribute to the country’s infrastructure and urban transformation, aligning its strategic goals with the state’s vision. Mostafa also revealed plans to expand into residential and commercial projects in the New Administrative Capital and the North Coast.

Highlighting MRS Development’s achievements, Mostafa pointed out the successful delivery of several residential projects in key locations, including 6th of October City, El Lotus, El Andalus, El Yasmine, Rabwa El Tagamoa, North House, and North Rehab. These developments adhere to international standards and have solidified the company’s reputation for earning customer trust.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Dwieny, CEO of MRS Development, detailed the location of Boulevard Mall within the Banfsaj Buildings area of the Fifth Settlement. The project is close to major thoroughfares such as North 90th Street and the Mohamed Naguib, Ahmed Shawky, and Mostafa Kamel axes.

Dwieny also noted that the El Banafseg area’s high population density—home to 350,000 to 400,000 residents—combined with New Cairo’s reputation as a vibrant commercial and entertainment hub, makes it an ideal setting for the mall.

