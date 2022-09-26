RIYADH — Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, has opened the doors to its first CB2 store in Riyadh.

Promising a highly curated collection of contemporary furniture and décor, the brand has made its much-anticipated arrival following the recent store launch of its sister brand Crate and Barrel earlier this year. The opening of the store marks an important milestone for Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle as it continues to enhance its retail offering in KSA.



Located on the Ground Floor of Sahara Mall, the large showroom hosts a range of design forward pieces that will inspire customers to elevate their own spaces at home. From velvet sofas to Ivory embossed nightstands, CB2 offers a curated selection of unique furniture and décor that can be mixed and matched to suit any aesthetic. From September 15th, customers can experience CB2 both in the Riyadh store or online at www.cb2.sa.



“We are proud to be introducing CB2 to the Kingdom for the very first time, expanding the brand’s physical and digital footprint to cater to customer demand.” revealed Fahed Ghanim, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle. “Our focus is on customer experience as we collaborate with leading designers and brands to create world-class brand encounters. The omni experience we serve to our customers will help them enjoy CB2 and establish deeper connections with the brand.”



“We are thrilled to be working with our partners, Majid al Futtaim Lifestyle, to expand the CB2 brand in the Middle East,” said Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings. “We believe that the design-forward product collection will resonate with both the International and local Saudi clientele who are inspired individuals searching for ways to creatively transform their homes.”



"Through our partner Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, we’re excited to see our brand’s second international home in the Middle East,” said Ryan Turf, President, CB2. “Our collections are an evolving exploration of modern design. As with our recent opening in Dubai, we hope the store allows even more people to explore, dream, and bring their heart’s desire home."



The new store’s assortments include indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchenware, bedding, lighting, rugs, accessories and more. Customers can also explore exciting collaborations with leading designers such as Kara Mann, Ross Cassidy, Jennifer Fisher, Paul McCobb, Lawson-Fenning, Mathew Williamson, and Azeeza–all known for their individual creative aesthetic.



To provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience, CB2 offers its products online with free delivery across Saudi Arabia, cash on delivery, and convenient payment methods via Tabby which allow shoppers to pay later– at zero interest.



Offering unwavering quality combined with excellent style and value, CB2’s new store is open now in Sahara Mall. Customers can also browse the full collection online at CB2.SA

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).