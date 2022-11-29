Glimpse, the region’s first rental platform recently launched in Dubai, allows one to rent high-end luxury jewelry to fit one's mood featuring brands such as Cartier, Van Cleef, Hermes, Dior, Chanel, Tiffany, and many more.

With Glimpse, it's simple to switch and try something new every time, enabling one to alter styles as frequently and easily as they would like. Delivered and picked up by our white gloves service.

All one needs to do is:

Become a member

Customize your Glimpse box

Switch up your look

For hassle-free returns, Glimpse will pick it up from your doorstep, office, or wherever you are after you select the time slot that works for you.

Whether you require a striking necklace or ring for a wedding this weekend, or just want to complete your office outfit, Glimpse has you covered! You can wear the ideal attire to your big occasion with the “One-time Rental” option starting from AED60 ($16.33). Keep the items as long as you want and change them as frequently as you need. And even if you select an item on high-demand, you can add yourself to the waiting list and be notified as soon as it is restocked.

Alternately, if you feel like updating your accessory collection and adding new pieces each month, Glimpse has you covered for everything from office hours to cocktail fun, holiday joy, or weekend brunches.

The Glimpse website enables one to explore the different options available, including the Eye Catcher, Completely Stone and Shooting Stars subscription plans and select the package that best suits one’s style, budget, and occasion.

Glimpse has announced a new collection is on the way as well as planned launches in Saudi Arabia and Qatar and just around the corner in 2023.

