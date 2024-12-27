Lulu Retail continues its ambitious expansion in Saudi Arabia, marking another milestone with the opening of its latest Lulu Express store at Sahara Mall in Riyadh.

This state-of-the-art outlet is designed to provide a modern and efficient shopping experience, reflecting Lulu's commitment to offering high-quality products and exceptional service.



The grand opening was attended by Ziad Al Rugaib, Managing Director of Al Rugaib Holding, and Shehim Mohammed, Director of Lulu Saudi Hypermarkets, along with Hatim Mustansir, Regional Director of Lulu Hypermarkets, and other key officials.



Spanning an area of approximately 25,000 square feet, the new Lulu Express store offers a convenient and user-friendly shopping environment. The store is equipped with four checkout counters, including self-checkout options, to provide a smooth and hassle-free experience for customers. The layout is designed to meet the evolving needs of shoppers, with 11 diverse sections offering a wide range of products including groceries, fresh produce, meat and fish, bakery items, health and beauty products, and mobile accessories.



In addition to the well-organized layout, the store features ample parking facilities with space for over 500 vehicles, ensuring convenience for shoppers and making it easy for customers to access the store.



Located within the popular Sahara Mall, Lulu Express is strategically positioned to serve both mall visitors and the surrounding community. During the inauguration, Shehim Mohammed emphasized Lulu’s dedication to providing a seamless and high-quality shopping experience. He stated: “The Lulu Express Sahara Mall represents our continued commitment to expanding our reach in Saudi Arabia and offering our customers a shopping experience that combines quality, convenience, and value. This store reflects our dedication to meeting the unique needs of the local community.”



The Lulu Express store at Sahara Mall Riyadh will operate daily from 8:00 AM to 1:00 AM, providing a world-class shopping experience for customers across the region. Lulu is offering exclusive inaugural promotions, providing customers with exceptional savings on a variety of products. The offers further highlight Lulu’s focus on delivering high-quality products at competitive prices.



Lulu Retail to open first store in Makkah on Saturday



Lulu Retail is set to open its first store in Makkah on Saturday, located near the Grand Mosque at Jabal Omar, Ibrahim Al-Khalil Street. This highly anticipated opening marks a significant milestone, as it also represents Lulu’s 250th store globally, highlighting the retailer’s remarkable growth and expansion across the Middle East and beyond.



The new Makkah store is strategically positioned to serve both the local community and millions of pilgrims who visit the holy city each year. With its prime location near the Grand Mosque, the store aims to provide a top-quality shopping experience for pilgrims and residents alike, making it easier for them to access essential products and services.

