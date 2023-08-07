Saudi Arabia - As shoppers gear up for high-level spending in preparation for summer holidays and the high-purchase Back-to-School period, LuLu Hypermarket, has partnered with Tabby, the MENA’s leading shopping and financial services app to add a Buy Now-Pay Later (BNPL) service to its payment channels, alongside offering the best deals and products.



The Tabby payment option allows shoppers to easily link their credit cards or debit cards and pay for their purchases at LuLu online or in-store in 4 payments with no fees or interest.



“LuLu is committed to offering the best deals as part of its efforts to make quality lifestyle choices affordable to shoppers,” said Shehim Mohammed, Director of LuLu Hypermarkets in KSA, “The BNPL option enhances responsible spending patterns and is a win-win choice for LuLu as well as the shoppers. We wish all shoppers a great summer.”



Abdulaziz Saja, KSA General Manager at Tabby said: “We are delighted to partner with the largest retail chain in the Middle East to bring more flexible payment options to its customers and offer extraordinary experiences for everyday purchases.”



LuLu Hypermarket has also announced a suite of Back-to-School promotions and offers that will be taking place in stores.

