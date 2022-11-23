ABU DHABI - Amazon UAE today announced the signing of an agreement with LuLu Group, which aims to deliver an elevated online grocery offering for customers in the UAE, paired with both fast and convenient delivery options.

The new relationship will see both companies work together to deliver a seamless online grocery shopping journey backed by a broader selection of items, including everyday essentials and fresh grocery items, great prices, as well as fast delivery options on through the Amazon.ae online platform.

As part of this collaboration, Amazon and LuLu Group are combining their best-practice, customer knowledge, logistics innovation, technology expertise, to optimise operations, reduce delivery times, and provide an overall exceptional experience giving customers in the UAE what they truly want and need, as they shop for groceries.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said, “Such partnerships are what Abu Dhabi and the UAE continue to push for, as we play host to and work to support private sector players in their drive to innovate, provide modern and seamless experiences to customers, and grow as we keep developing a supportive business ecosystem to cement Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred destination for business and investments.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President for Amazon Middle East and North Africa, commented, “We are always looking for ways to improve the service we deliver to our customers and provide additional benefits to them as they shop with Amazon, and we are confident they will enjoy shopping for groceries through this new offering as we launch it across the UAE.”

Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group, said, “Our customers’ needs remain our main business priority, we believe in listening to customers and adapting our model to cater to their evolving shopping preferences. As we roll out this shopping experience in stages, we look forward to connecting with millions of customers shopping on Amazon.ae."

Over the coming weeks, customers across the UAE will start to see the new grocery offering go live through the LuLu storefront on the Amazon UAE online platform.