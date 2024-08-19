Saudi Arabia - Retail giant LuLu Group has further strengthened its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by opening a new LuLu Express store in Al Rawdah, Dammam.



This 10,000 sq.ft. store offers the convenience of LuLu's signature product range, quality, and affordability in a compact format.



The store was officially inaugurated by Mohammed Al Otaibi, Chairman of Mayadin Al Khalij Company for Real Estate Development and Investment, alongside Shehim Muhammed, Director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets KSA, and other senior officials.



The LuLu Express - Al Rawdah store is designed to enhance the shopping experience for residents by providing a well-curated selection of high-quality products across various categories, including grocery food, non-food items, health & beauty, fruits & vegetables, bakery, meat, and fish. With four checkout counters and ample parking facilities, the store aims to meet the daily needs of the community efficiently.



"LuLu Express in Al Rawdah exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional quality at competitive prices," said Shehim Muhammed, Director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets KSA. "This new store reinforces our promise to enhance the shopping experience for our valued customers and meet the evolving demands of the community."

