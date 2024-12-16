Egypt - The jewelry company L'azurde Egypt is looking forward to launching a new production line in 2025, the company’s CEO Ihab Ibrahim told Asharq Business.

The company aims to increase its production by 10% to 15% annually and export its products to Gulf and North African countries by the end of 2025 following a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19, he added.

Ibrahim also pointed out that the company seeks to export about 1.2 tons of gold annually.

L'azurde Egypt is a subsidiary of L'azurde Company for Jewelry listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

