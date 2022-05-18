Retail giant Jashanmal is all set to aggressively expand its regional footprint with the launch of its first store in Mall of Oman, said Shuja Jashanmal, group chief officer for department stores, Jashanmal National Company.

“Strong bilateral trade relations between neighbouring countries have been in place since pre-nation times between the tribes and ruling families within the lower Gulf region. Both nations — the UAE and Oman — are now fully developed and will continue to prosper and strengthen their individual economies relying on bilateral trade and opportunities,” said Jashanmal.

He said Oman has become one of the most important markets in terms of stability, a growing local market, and a positive outlook. “We at Jashanmal Group will continue to invest in both countries and bring to market the quality products, services, and stores we have become synonymous with over the last century,” he added.

Jashanmal has been a pioneer in retailing — since 1919 — in the Gulf countries, which witnessed a business footprint across the GCC from Iraq to Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE. Over these years, the brand became well known among GCC nationals and residents as a business that offered quality products and services to enrichen the lifestyle of the people living in the Gulf countries.

“We garnered many Omani customers who frequented our stores especially in Bahrain and the UAE over the many decades and have written to us many times over these years asking us to set up stores in Oman. Some 20 years ago, we set up a distribution company in the Sultanate and started supplying many brands to Omani retail chains and hypermarkets,” said Jashanmal.

Jashanmal shared that around five years ago a decision was taken to expand its retail footprint into Oman and hence the company had signed with MAF group to open the first store in Mall of Oman. However, before the mall could be completed, the world had to deal with the Covid-pandemic and all-new mall or store plans had to be delayed a further 2-3 years.

“With the new Jashanmal store at Mall of Oman, we aim to provide the customer-centric and personalised shopping experience to Omanis and residents. The opening of this store is part of an aggressive retail expansion strategy undertaken by the group and reaffirms our commitment to the region’s retail environment. Oman is a great country filled with diverse people and we are thrilled to be a part of the community. Catering to the taste of different generations, our products have been curated from around the world to meet the expectations and aspirations of every customer,” he added.

“With our new concept stores, the store layout has been designed to give customers more choice, more brands, and more pleasure each time they visit us. This is just our first store, and we are already looking for locations for further expansion concentrating on our core competencies to offer premium products and services in the home, dining, kitchen, gifts, and travel categories.”

The brand as a group is strategically navigating its operations as new trends evolve compelling them to start their own e-commerce platform. “Our strategy has been to focus equal attention and resources to both online and offline shopping channels. Even within our stores, we have well adopted digital transformation strategies and created omnichannel experiences for the customers. Diversifying our portfolio of brands in the home, kitchen, and gifting categories, we have been able to tap into a new set of customer base, while at the same time giving our loyal customers more options to shop from,” concluded Jashanmal.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).