UAE - Following the success of its first Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in Dubai Marina Mall, iSTYLE has opened two more APP stores in the UAE, one at Deira City Centre in Dubai and the other at City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah.

The new outlets follow the global concept of Premium Partner stores, making them the perfect destination to shop the entire ecosystem of Apple products and accessories in a spacious and welcoming environment. The stores' professional teams speak multiple languages to give customers the best personalised service.

Established in 2005, iSTYLE has 13 Apple Premium Reseller stores and will now have 3 new Apple Premium Partner stores, two in Dubai and one in Sharjah, taking the total count to 16 stores across the UAE. The store in Deira City Centre is located on level 2, and the City Centre Al Zahia store is on level 1.

Next level

"Our APP stores will take the customer experience to the next level for all visitors across the two Emirates. We cater to the needs of all types of customers, including business enterprises and invite everyone to visit our new stores to enjoy the complete Apple product ecosystem and the full range of accessories and services.

“iSTYLE is a highly experienced retailer with over 60 dedicated Apple points of sale in 13 countries (Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). It is part of the Midis Group with over 50 years of experience representing the leading global technology vendors in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa," said Nicolas Daher, General Manager, iSTYLE- Middle East and North Africa.

"Look for our new stores with the distinct new design where you can feel excellence in every detail and finish. Opening of the two stores gives residents and visitors easy access to experience the latest Apple products, exclusive workshops, group demo sessions and an Authorised Apple Service Centre. Our professional iSTYLE team will be delighted to introduce all the features and benefits of the Apple products and services and help you to integrate Apple into your lifestyle," says Julia Manzyuk, Retail Manager, iSTYLE UAE.

