Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant and home furnishing retailer, will open its doors to the first flagship store at Oman Avenues Mall on June 19.

The two-storey 25,000 sq m outlet will include cutting-edge customer experience technology and will offer inspirational unique home furnishing ideas, it said.

Oman Avenues Mall has embarked on an all-encompassing transformational journey to stay relevant in light of the changing retail landscape, which included macro-scale infrastructure augmentation.

Easily accessible through Sultan Qaboos Street, the new development will be connected to major population centres via dedicated flyovers, bridges and the recently expanded roads.

Al Taher Group, the developers of Oman Avenues Mall, are on the brink of completing all complementary work for the launch of Ikea. Also, the mall has introduced 550 parking bays on the roof level directly connecting the parking lots to the cinemas, the food court and the family entertainment centre on the second level as well as an additional 500 parking bays to the lower ground level.

“With innovation, design and value behind every component mapped out, we can affirm that we are positioned to take on large-scale projects to meet the demands and serve the community. As we are nearing the launch date of Ikea Oman, the road infrastructural works are progressing towards completion,” said Eng Saud Mohammed Al Khalili, Development Director, Al Taher Group.

“By adding Ikea to its retail portfolio, Oman Avenues Mall will further enhance its offerings whilst simultaneously creating an inviting atmosphere,” he added.

Harnessing technology and digitalisation, the mall developers have also fitted smart navigation stands, interactive digital screens, wall projectors to assist in room planning and product selection and much more. Shoppers will be assisted by digital signage and in-store technology to locate the most suitable furniture, visualise room layouts and schedule deliveries in the shortest time. Delivering a smarter and more personalised shopping experience, the mall has focused on digitising customer service as well as elevating innovation and sustainability.

The new Ikea store will have over 9000 articles covering living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and other home décor selections. Furthermore, products will also be available virtually through a comprehensive, user-friendly website.

The premises also include a 400-seater restaurant serving Ikea’s world-famous delicacies.

Oman Avenues Mall, the Sultanate’s premier destination for shopping, dining and leisure experiences, is on track with its transformation journey. With a four-phase makeover plan afoot, the mall is driving positive changes to become bigger and better.

