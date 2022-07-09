UAE - Apparel Group's homegrown brand, His & Hers recently launched its first store in Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. With an extensive collection of clothing, footwear, and bags for men, women, and children, the brand offers a one-stop shop for all fashion needs.

Continuing to push the boundaries of modernisation, His & Hers unveiled its store with a floor area of 7675 sq. ft. The fast fashion, Gen Z brand will also be opening further stores in Dubai starting this August. In addition to its retail presence, His and Hers also announced its commitment to growth through a dynamic website www.hishers.com. As part of the website design, an emphasis was placed on making it as valuable and user-friendly as possible across any devices and platforms. Customers shopping from the website can benefit from free shipping on all orders above 99 and an easy 14-days return policy across the UAE.

His & Hers aims at creating a forever young community for people who want to break the stereotype and redefine fashion.

